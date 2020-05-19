First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,918,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,455. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $164.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

