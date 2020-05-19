First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 294.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.75. 2,252,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,585. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

