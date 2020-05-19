First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.06. 26,965,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,729,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

