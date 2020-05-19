First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New $982,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,772,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,169. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $456.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.99 and a 200-day moving average of $349.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,545 shares of company stock worth $81,874,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

