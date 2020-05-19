First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $72,697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,149 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 331,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41,763.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 117,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR traded up $5.28 on Monday, hitting $164.90. The stock had a trading volume of 313,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,497. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

