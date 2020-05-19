First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,367,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960,434 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 6.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Comcast worth $425,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,827,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,744,516. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

