First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 1,137 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Nomura lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.44.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.89. 953,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,814. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.46. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

