First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 26,020 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.15. 9,901,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,593,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

