First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 681,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,973,000 after buying an additional 269,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,750. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.