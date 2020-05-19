Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FSCT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. Forescout Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 151.04% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $167,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $123,336.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,623. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the first quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

