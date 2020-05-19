Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.35.

Forterra stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. 2,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a P/E ratio of 173.10 and a beta of 2.61. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forterra by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

