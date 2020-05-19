Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

FTNT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.82. 1,075,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $148.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,952 shares of company stock worth $3,645,220. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

