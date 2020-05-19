Frank R. Tweddle Sells 7,200 Shares of Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Stock

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$16,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,979.10.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.15, for a total value of C$15,480.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$12,960.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total value of C$14,256.00.

Shares of BCM stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 584,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.48 million and a PE ratio of -16.57. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.