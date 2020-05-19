Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,048 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.0% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

