Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,215 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.80. 4,653,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,301. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

