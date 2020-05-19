Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.66. 12,816,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,981. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

