Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,016,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

