Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,977 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,712. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.