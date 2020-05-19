Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $38.92. 5,147,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

