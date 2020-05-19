Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 230.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,819,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,501. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

