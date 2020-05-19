Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,063 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.31. 2,917,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

