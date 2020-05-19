Frontier Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,003 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,965,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,729,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

