Gail Faye Goodman Sells 202 Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,048.41, for a total transaction of C$211,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,499,583.77.

Gail Faye Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Gail Faye Goodman sold 62 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,055.12, for a total transaction of C$65,417.65.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down C$33.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1,049.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$798.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$606.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.05. Shopify Inc has a one year low of C$352.63 and a one year high of C$1,093.00.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial set a C$830.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.