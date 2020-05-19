Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Stock Position Cut by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of GAP by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 22,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,326,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

GPS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,931,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.