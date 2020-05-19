Gavea Investimentos Ltda Takes $1.35 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 3.4% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 681,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,973,000 after buying an additional 269,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

NYSE PM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,750. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

