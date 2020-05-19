GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GENFIT S A/ADR from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

NASDAQ:GNFT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,772. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.