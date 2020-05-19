George Melville Acquires 10,000 Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Stock

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Director George Melville bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$16,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,678.50.

Shares of TSE DIV traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 227,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.95. Diversified Royalty Corp has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 173.29%.

DIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

