Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 46.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,124,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,190,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.