Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to post ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.12). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS.

GBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. 704,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,692. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

In other news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $91,529.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,908 shares in the company, valued at $272,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,267 shares of company stock worth $4,971,354. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

