Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Indemnity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ:GBLI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,557. Global Indemnity has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $332.36 million, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Stephen Green acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $201,975. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Indemnity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Global Indemnity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.