Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMRE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.42.

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 23,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,809. The company has a market cap of $428.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

