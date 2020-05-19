Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $179.91. 2,130,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,153. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.10.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

