Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GSL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

GSL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 148,826 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

