Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €11.30 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €11.30 ($13.14) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCG. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.98 ($12.77).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

