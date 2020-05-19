Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 29th

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE GER traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

