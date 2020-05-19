Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (GMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
GMZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $56.70.
Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.