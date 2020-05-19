Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (GMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

GMZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $56.70.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

