Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 253 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.26. 3,062,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

