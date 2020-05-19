Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $10.65 Million Stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 1,742.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,421 shares during the quarter. United States Brent Oil Fund accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 1,326.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 202,472 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,212,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,249. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

