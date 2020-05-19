Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $335,000 Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 389.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.90. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

