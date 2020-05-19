Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $576,000 Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NKE stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. 6,509,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

