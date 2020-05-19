Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $317,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kroger by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 592,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $698,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 277,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 179,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. 7,378,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,740,313. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

