Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 575 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $364,459,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,759,715. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,523. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.49. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.45.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

