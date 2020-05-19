Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 655 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.26. 8,535,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,781,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $164.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

