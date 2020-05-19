Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 556.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. United States 12 Month Oil Fund comprises about 0.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 2.03% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USL traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,543. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

