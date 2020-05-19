HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.26. 27,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.78.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

