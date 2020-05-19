Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 57.08% from the company’s previous close.

HT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.88.

HT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 668,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,208. The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 389,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,802.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 405,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 221,137 shares of company stock worth $1,693,706. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

