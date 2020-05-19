Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

In other news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,465,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,356. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

