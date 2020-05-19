Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Cap of $91.31 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003260 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $91.31 million and $12.62 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 372,745,126 coins and its circulating supply is 289,374,920 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

