Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 969.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 418,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,971. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

