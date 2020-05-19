Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,297,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

